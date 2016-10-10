Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 10

Wayne County schools close for remainder of the week

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 10, 2016

Due to rising river levels, all Wayne County Public Schools' campuses and administrative offices will be closed for the remainder of the week for students and staff. All schools are closed and off limits to students and staff until further notice. Wayne County Public Schools encourage everyone to continue monitoring the local media for important emergency announcements for our area. The district will continue posting its announcements on its district website and at @WayneCountyPS on Twitter and Facebook.