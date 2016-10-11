Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 11

Breast cancer awareness event Thursday

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 11, 2016 10:03 AM

Wayne Memorial Hospital will transform its front lawn this week into a sea of pink, in commemoration of breast cancer awareness month.

"50 Shades of Pink" will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., as part of the hospital's LiveWell community education series.

The event will feature educational information, honor breast cancer survivors and encourage women to get mammograms. Information will also be shared about the county's new 3-D mammography options.

Dr. I-Wen Chang, Dr. Joseph Flynn and Dr. Kevin Cregan will share information on breast cancer, the importance of screenings and be available afterward to respond to audience questions. A local breast cancer survivor, Bonnie Gray, will share the story of her breast cancer journey.

Almost 50 posters featuring local women who have had breast cancer or are currently undergoing treatment will be on display.

A light meal will be served and space is limited to 250 people. Advance registration is required. Call 919-587-3300 or register online at www.waynehealth.org/register/pink.