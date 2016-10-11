Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 11

County officials: Heed road closures

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 11, 2016

Wayne County officials are urging everyone to stay off flooded roads and not go around roads that are closed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The officials say disregarding the cautionary measures place a hazard not only to the citizen's but also on first responders.

Officials say no boats should be operating on flooded roads as this causes additional damage to properties as well as an additional hazard to first responders.

Law enforcement has been advised to exert full enforcement action in stopping anyone who disregards closed roads by vehicle or with full enforcement action.