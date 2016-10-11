Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 11

<< "County leaders address lingering issues after Matthew" - "Breast cancer awareness event Thursday" >>

County water advisory extended

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 11, 2016 9:14 AM

News-Argus/SETH COMBS County and city officials explain the latest facts and warnings with regards to flooding in Wayne County in the commissioners meeting room at Wayne County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

A boil water advisory has been extended until further notice for all customers of Belfast-Patetown Sanitary District, Eastern Wayne Sanitary District, Northwestern Wayne Sanitary District, Southeastern Wayne Sanitary District, Southwestern Wayne Sanitary District, Fork Township Sanitary District, the towns of Eureka, Fremont and Pikeville and village of Walnut Creek.

There also is a water system pressure advisory for those areas.

Several water line breaks have been reported because of Hurricane Matthew.

No microbiological contamination has been found in the drinking water as a result of the breaks.

Samples will be collected from throughout the affected area to confirm the microbiological quality as soon as pressure is restored.

The breaks include:

* Two in the Grantham area at Selah Church Road and Westbrook Church Road.

* One on N.C. 111 South near Cliffs of the Neuse.

* One on Woodpeck Road at US 70 and Ditchbank Road.

* One on Nor Am Road at Bayer Science Labs.

Because of the breaks here is the potential for contamination. When potable water service is interrupted as a result of a break in a water main or scheduled repairs to the water system, customers may experience periods of low pressure or discolored water until full service is restored.

It is important to not become dehydrated

Based on the potential for contamination from cross-connection, as a precaution only, customers affected by this service interruption are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use commercially bottled or previously stored water.

Bringing the water to a full rolling boil for a period of one minute before consumption (drinking or making tea, coffee, Kool-Aid, etc.) or ice making should greatly reduce the possibility of any bacteriological contamination. If you cannot boil the water, add plain household bleach (which is 4 to 6 percent chlorine), using one quarter teaspoon per gallon, shake, and let stand for 30 minutes. Water should have a slight bleach odor.

Because boiling water can increase nitrate levels that might be present, bottled water or stored water should be used by pregnant women and for preparing infant formula. If you do not have bottled water available for pregnant women and infants, it is better for them to drink boiled water than no water at all.

If customers have not been notified within 8 hours that the advisory has been extended, the water samples have been tested and the water us safe for consumption without boiling.