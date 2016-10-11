Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 11

Goldsboro water system remains intact

By Rochelle Moore

The city of Goldsboro water system remains intact and no water line ruptures or boil-water advisories have been issued, city officials say.

Scott Stevens, Goldsboro city manager, confirmed that no water line breaks have occurred and water supplies remain safe to drink and can be used for other purposes.

City officials continue to monitor for potential flooding, which could occur if the Neuse River reaches a 29-foot flood stage, said Mayor Chuck Allen.

"Our water system is safe," Stevens said. "There's been no boil-water advisory with Goldsboro's water system.

"There's nothing wrong with our water system at all."

The plant's entrance along Jordan Street is flooded, making the road impassible, Stevens said.

Utility department workers are continuing to monitor the weather for potential flooding that could take place as the Neuse River rises this week.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the Neuse River will crest near 28.8 feet by this afternoon and then begin falling.

Damage to the water plant from flooding could lead to a citywide shut down of water service throughout Goldsboro, with repairs taking at least a week, Allen said.