Neuse River breaks flood record

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 11, 2016 11:31 AM

The Neuse River has set a new record flood stage level of 28.94 feet and is predicted to reach 29.4 feet prior to midnight.

The old record was 28.9 feet. The flood stage level is 18 feet.

The river had been predicted to crest at 28.4 feet, but as of 10:15 a.m. today the level was observed at 28.94 feet.

The river is predicted to remain at 29.4 feet until early Wednesday morning before falling to around 27 feet through the remainder of the week and to 25 feet by 10 a.m. Sunday.