New members join University of Mount Olive board

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 11, 2016 10:03 AM

MOUNT OLIVE-- Edward Cromartie Sr., Roger Davis, Grey Morgan, and Dean Rouse are the newest members of the University of Mount Olive Foundation Board.

The Foundation, which was formed in early 2004, has been active in its efforts to raise funds for the university.

The Foundation's role is to find alternate sources of funding and equipment for a variety of programs and projects addressing the needs of the growing university.

Board members are expected to play a critical role in providing the university access to key philanthropic, corporate, civic and governmental decision-makers, while serving as ambassadors to further the mission of the university.

Cromartie's extensive career in education dates back to 1977. He has served in many capacities including teacher, educational consultant, vocational director, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent for human resources and athletic director. He has served as Wayne County commissioner for District 2 since 2012. Davis retired from the USDA-Rural Development after 38 years of service. He now farms full time with his two sons.

Morgan's career in finance has included management positions with Farm Credit, United Carolina Bank, RBC-Centura, and since 2002 Southern Bank, where he serves as the chairman and chief executive officer. Morgan's extensive community service includes involvement with Wayne County Development Alliance, Duplin County Economic Development Commission, Duplin County Education Foundation, Carolina East Home Care & Hospice, Mount Olive Family Medicine and N.C. Southeastern Partnership.

Rouse has been involved in every aspect of the tobacco industry including farming, warehousing, lobbying, wholesaling, and manufacturing.

"We are honored to have these three gentlemen join our efforts to raise resources for the promotion of the transforming mission of the University of Mount Olive," said Jimmy Williams, president of the UMO Foundation Board and a member of the UMO Institutional Advancement staff.

"Each brings a wealth of talent, contacts, and passion that will be a tremendous asset as we remain committed to providing a quality educational experience in an environment that promotes Christian faith, values, and ideals. The members of the board of directors have proven themselves to be able business and community leaders that are willing to give back to this institution that is making a real difference in not only the lives of the students we serve, but also to the region, state, and nation as a whole."