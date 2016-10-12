Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

Break in basin wall at H.F. Lee plant

By Steve Herring

A 50- to 60-foot break has occurred in the earthen basin wall surrounding the cooling pond at the H.F. Lee Plant, a Duke Progress Energy news release said.

The release was issued just after 2 p.m. to day.

A survey crew is aboard one of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office helicopters and is currently examining the damage, Sheriff Larry Pierce said.

The break is in the southeast corner of the approximately 545-acre cooling pond -- a man-made reservoir that was constructed to supply cooling water to the power plant, a news release said.

The active ash basin is not impacted by this incident and continues to operate safely, Duke officials said.

There is water still coming into the cooling pond from the Neuse River through the spillway, and now there is water leaving the cooling pond though the opening in the basin wall, the officials said.

"Based on the current flooded state of the river and detailed studies of the area, we expect minimal impact -- less than an inch -- to the Neuse River level as a result of the water entering from the cooling pond," said Duke spokesperson Erin Culbert.

"We continue to work closely with local emergency management and other officials."

Editors note -- Further details are being gathered at this time. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.