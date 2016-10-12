Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

Donations of items, money being accepted for flood victims

Donations to Hurricane Matthew flood victims are being accepted at Wayne Center, located at the corner of Chestnut and George streets between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Items that are needed include personal hygeine products, non-perishable food items, Kleenex, water, can openers, baby wipes, large plastic bins, new or gently used clothing, baby items (diapers, formula, wipes, onesies and cribs), five-gallon buckets, liquid laundry detergent, scrub brushes, sponges, trash bags, bleach, masks and gloves.

The United Way of Wayne County is accepting monetary donations that will be earmarked for Wayne County relief efforts. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 73, Goldsboro, N.C., 27533.