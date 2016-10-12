Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

Power outages still impacting thousands

By News-Argus Staff

October 12, 2016

From staff reports

DUDLEY -- As of 7 a.m. this morning, Tri-County EMC reported 3,000 outages mainly in the LaGrange area and a few more scattered across the system in areas of Genoa, Slick Rock Road of Seven Springs and Warsaw.

Electric cooperative crews continue restoration work this morning, with the biggest remaining challenge-limited access to restoration points due to continued flooding, Tri-County officials said..

Since Saturday, cooperative line crews have made steady progress restoring service to over 22,800 member. Progress will continue today with assistance from Rutherford EMC, Blue Ridge EMC and Mastec.

Crews will continue their efforts until service is restored to all cooperative members. For some in the hardest-hit areas like La Grange, this effort could last more than a day.

Electric cooperative members and all North Carolinians are asked to be especially vigilant of work areas. Road shoulders are saturated or inaccessible in some areas, which means crews will have to set up their trucks and equipment on the road.

Help keep linemen safe by slowing down, moving over and driving carefully, and and never drive through flooded areas, the officials said.

Tri-County Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 25,000 members in Wayne, Duplin and Lenoir counties.