Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

<< "Man dies by floodwaters" - "Neuse breaks flooding record" >>

Residents asked not to bring recycling

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 12, 2016 9:57 AM

Wayne County residents are being asked not to bring their recycling to any of the county's 13 convenience sites until further notice.

Eight of the sites are without power because of Hurricane Matthew and cannot compact household waste. This impacts the county's ability to handle a large volume of waste.

Also, residents who are cleaning up from Hurricane Matthew, or who will later be cleaning up after the flooded rivers recede, should take any storm debris, such as carpet, furniture, or other damaged household items, to the Wayne County Landfill, 460 S. Landfill Road, Dudley.

Residents in the northern area of the county should wait until the river recedes before attempting to take any storm debris to the landfill.