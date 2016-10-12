Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

Solid waste disposal delayed

By From staff reports

Due to power issues, eight of the 13 solid waste convenience sites in Wayne County are without power, and therefore cannot compact waste.

Because the sites cannot handle a large volume of waste, only household waste can be received.

Recycling should not brought to convenience sites until further notice.

Residents who are cleaning up from Hurricane Matthew, or who will later be cleaning up after the flooded rivers recede, should take any storm debris, such as carpet, furniture, or other damaged household items, to the county landfill at 460 S Landfill Road in Dudley.

But those residents living in the northern part of the county should wait until the river recedes before attempting to take any storm debris to the landfill.

The state Department of Transportation also is requesting that residents on the county sanitation system should not place storm debris beside roadways as county sanitation crews are not providing curb pick-up service until further notice.

In addition, customers of Carolina Southern Sanitation are being asked to be patient as the business recovers from the storm and associated flooding. Officials with the company said that normal garbage pickup will resume as soon as roads become passable.