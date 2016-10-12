Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

<< "Mount Olive man charged in death of Virginia woman" - "Floodwater is not safe, exercise precaution" >>

Some open in wake of flood

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 12, 2016 9:57 AM

Stores, restaurants and gas stations throughout Goldsboro continued to reopen Tuesday following citywide power losses and other complications from Hurricane Matthew.

Many businesses flashed "open" signs or propped their doors open to signify the reopenings Tuesday afternoon. Some businesses remain closed, with many posting closed signs on windows and doors.

The following list, which is not complete for the city, includes reopenings and some closings along or near Goldsboro's busiest thoroughfares by Tuesday afternoon.

Businesses open along or near Berkeley Boulevard include:

* Advance Auto Parts

* Arby's

* Barnes Jewelers

* BB&T

* Berkeley Mall

* Burger King

* Christian Soldier

* Chuck E. Cheese's, no food available

* Circle K gas station

* Cook Out

* Country Skillet

* Dick's Sporting Goods

* Dunham's Sports

* El Korita restaurant

* Firestone Complete Auto Care

* Goldsboro News-Argus

* Hibachi Grill

* IHOP restaurant

* La Terraza restaurant

* Little Caesar's

* Longhorn Steakhouse

* Lowe's Home Improvement

* Mattress Firm

* Mayflower Seafood Restaurant

* McDonald's

* Ninja Hibachi Express

* Panera Bread

* Penny Cleaners

* Pet Smart

* Sam's Club

* Sonic

* Starbucks

* Target

* Texas Roadhouse

* U.S. Cellular

* U.S. Post Office

* Verizon Wireless

* Waffle House

* Wendy's

* Zaxby's

* Most businesses in the Berkeley Commons, including TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Maurices, H&R Block, Lane Bryant, Cartridge World, Jimmy John's, Cold Stone Creamery, Nail and Spa, Empire Fire Mongolian Grill, Old Navy and Bed Bath and Beyond.

* In the Berkeley Plaza, opened businesses are Books-A-Million, Big Lots, Staples and Mattress Firm.

Closed businesses along Berkeley Boulevard:

* Chick-fil-A

* Children's Place

* East Coast Wings and Grill

* Kentucky Fried Chicken

* Kmart

* Long John Silvers

* McAllister's Deli

* Michael's Arts and Crafts

* Olive Garden

* Rack Room Shoes

* Wells Fargo

* Western Sizzlin

Many businesses remain closed along Ash Street after the area experienced flooding and power losses. Closed businesses include Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Popeye's, Subway and Taco Bell.

Businesses that are open on Ash Street:

* Food Lion

* Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant

* Marathon gas station

Along Spence Avenue, some of the business openings include:

* Adam's Auto Wash

* Applebee's restaurant

* Bojangles

* Bread of Heaven

* Burger King

* Exxon gas station

* French Cleaners and Laundry

* Furniture Fair

* Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries

* La Paz Mexican Restaurant

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet

* Once Upon a Child

* Sheetz

* Walmart

Businesses near U.S. 70 that are open:

* Chili's restaurant

* Logan's Roadhouse

* McCall's BBQ and Seafood Restaurant

* Outback Steakhouse

* Pizza Inn

* Ruby Tuesday

* UEC Theaters, closes at 8 p.m.

* Wilbur's Barbeque

Businesses open in the Wayne Memorial Drive area:

* Burger King

* Carlie C's IGA

* China Star

* Circle K gas station

* CVS

* DQ Orange Julius

* Family Dollar

* Hardee's

* Hwy 55

* McDonald's

* Quizno's Subs

* Taco Bell

* Waffle House

* Walgreens

* Wayne Pharmacy

* Most businesses are open in the Memorial Commons, including Harris Teeter, Office Depot, Edible Arrangements, Great Clips, P.T.'s Grille, U.S. Cellular, Papa Murphy's Pizza, Kickin Kiwi, Ninja Hibachi Express, Pizza Hut, Starbuck's Coffee and New China Fun.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market and gas station on Tommy's Road is closed.

On New Hope Road, openings include:

* El Campomar restaurant

* Food Lion

* Kangaroo Express

* Murray's Bar-B-Que and Seafood

* Narita Express Oriental Restaurant

* Speedway

Businesses in other areas that are open include:

* Beauty of You and Spa, 2719 Graves Drive, no power.

* Berkeley Veterinary Clinic, 2736 Graves Drive.

* Ed's Southern Food and Spirits, 103 N. Center St.

* Food Lion, 1017 N. Breazeale Ave., Mount Olive

* Food Lion, 4700 U.S. 117, Pikeville

* Jay's Sushi and Burger Bar, 108 N. John St.

Many businesses are operating at varied hours, with some early closings, partly due to Wayne County's 9 p.m. curfew.

- Becky Barclay contributed to this report.