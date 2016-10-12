Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 12

Woman dies in head-on collision in Mount Olive

By Ethan Smith

MOUNT OLIVE -- A woman was killed when a vehicle she was in was struck head-on by a man who allegedly crossed the center line while driving drunk on Kelly Springs Road in Mount Olive Tuesday evening.

Alyssa Lee Van Bourgondien, of Stafford, Va., perished in the wreck.

She was riding in a 2008 Nissan Frontier truck driven by Robert Gibson Woodcock, also of Stafford, Va., when 52-year-old Scott John Painter of Mount Olive struck the truck head-on with his 2015 Dodge Ram, according to North Carolina Highway Patrolman Justin Arnette.

Arnette said Painter operated his vehicle recklessly, causing him to allegedly cross the center line of the road and cause the head-on collision.

Both Woodcock and Painter were taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital to be treated for their injuries, Arnette said, and were released with minor injuries only.

Painter was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and open container.

Arnette said Painter was given a $35,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Jail.