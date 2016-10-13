Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 13

County sets up disaster relief center

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 13, 2016 10:00 AM

Wayne County employees set up a disaster relief center inside the Wayne Center Wednesday, and they plan to open it to the public at the start of next week, said Department of Social Services Director Debra Jones.

Jones, walking through the stacks of cases of bottled water and tables with supplies resting on top, said the center has been inundated with donations from businesses and citizens alike.

FEMA provided two truckloads of cases of bottled water, and the state sent two truckloads, also. The state provided baby supplies, including food and wipes, too.

"We're getting so many donations we had to open a collection point," Jones said. "Right now we're bringing it in and sorting it, and then we'll start getting it out to the public next week."

Jones said the county started moving supplies and donations into the Wayne Center Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

She said they will continue to receive donations for the duration of the center being open, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

"Bottled water is being donated in incredible amounts," Jones said, gesturing to a stack of bottled water cases inside the building that stood roughly 4 feet tall.

Already the center has been stocked with items such as paper towels, trash bags, gloves, brushes, feminine hygiene items, toiletries, hair products, new children's underwear and socks, bedding, towels and more.

Jones said anyone is welcome to donate to the disaster relief effort, and can take donations to the Wayne Center every day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"We're asking that if people bring food they bring ready-to-consume food items, things where you can just pop the top and eat it," Jones said. "There are still so many people without electricity, we need food people can eat without having to cook it."

While the county has efforts well under way, Jones said she has not heard any specifics about FEMA relief efforts in the city or county yet.

Wayne County was declared a disaster Wednesday and will be able to apply for federal assistance to repair or rebuild homes damaged by the historical flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew and clear debris from the area.

Wednesday's declaration marks Wayne County as one of more than 30 that have been declared disasters following the storm.

"Everybody is very thankful for the donations we've gotten," Jones said. "Everyone has been so gracious and so generous."

Items that are still needed at the Wayne Center include personal hygiene products, non-perishable food items, Kleenex, water, can openers, baby wipes, large plastic bins, new or gently used clothing, baby items (diapers, formula, wipes, onesies and cribs), 5-gallon buckets, liquid laundry detergent, scrub brushes, sponges, trash bags, bleach, masks and gloves.

The United Way of Wayne County is accepting monetary donations that will be earmarked for Wayne County relief efforts. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 73, Goldsboro, N.C., 27533.

Jones said there will be disaster food stamps and crisis intervention services set up in the near future by DSS, and residents will be able to apply for much-needed aid.

"We'll be doing about 50 emergency food stamp applications per hour," Jones said.

Any donation and disaster relief aid is much needed, Jones said. As so many others have said in the wake of the storm, Jones said Hurricane Matthew has been worse than Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and the scale of the disaster is unfathomable.

"It's worse than Floyd, and Floyd was in and of itself horrendous," Jones said.