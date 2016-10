Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 13

Curfew is lifted

By From staff reports

October 13, 2016

A mandatory curfew set for Wayne County and Goldsboro of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the wake of Hurricane Matthew has been lifted as of 6 p.m. today.

Restaurants, taverns and other businesses are now allowed to sell alcohol after 9 p.m.

But, any kind of boat or water craft is still banned from being used on floodwaters except for those being used for emergency response.