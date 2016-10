Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 13

Free water

By From staff reports

October 13, 2016

J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home will be giving away 500 cases of water Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Wayne Memorial Drive.