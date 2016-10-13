Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 13

Missed school days might not have to be made up

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 13, 2016 10:00 AM

Students in counties hit hardest by Hurricane Matthew, and the subsequent flooding, could potentially miss weeks of school that under normal circumstances would have to be made up.

However, state Rep. Jimmy Dixon of Mount Olive Wednesday afternoon said he will work to ensure that students in those districts will not have to make up those days.

Dixon said he has spoken with Wayne County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Dunsmore, Duplin County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan and Gov. Pat McCrory about the issue.

"As people are trying to put their lives back together and so forth, I am going to be a very, very strong proponent of waiving some of the requirements to make up some of these school days," Dixon said. "One of the greatest challenges that our K-12 people face is, 'OK, we don't go to school. When are we going to make it up?'

"Under these extreme circumstances I, and the governor agrees with me, I have talked personally with him and with the House speaker (Tim Moore). We are going to vigorously try to make arrangements so that we extend a waiver to the most affected school systems, and Wayne County is one of them, so that these days will not have to be made up."

Wayne County public schools have been closed since Monday and will not open at all this week.

As of press time this morning no decision has been made as to when schools will reopen.