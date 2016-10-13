Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 13

Outages starting to dwindle

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on October 13, 2016 2:46 PM

According to a Duke Energy Progress map of outages, as of Thursday at 2 p.m. there are 1,610 outages remaining in Wayne County.

Additionally, press release from Bob Kornegay, manager of marketing and member services for Tri-County Electric, said crews are working to restore power to under 1,000 scattered outages.

He said flooding and road conditions make access to some areas difficult for restoring outages. Kornegay said members of Tri-County Electric should call 919-735-2611 to report outages.

Kornegay thanked crews with Blue Ridge EMC, Rutherford EMC, T&D Solutions and Mastec for their efforts in restoring power.

Here is a list of Duke Progress outages in each city and area:

• Belfast Community - 47

• Goldsboro - 1,070

• Grantham - 13

• Mar-Mac - 197

• Mount Olive - 132

• North of Rosewood - 146

• Seven Springs - 5