Art installation ceremony postponed

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

The city of Goldsboro's public art installation ceremony has been postponed until Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

The ceremony, delayed in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, will include words from public officials and others involved in adding art sculptures to downtown Center Street roundabouts, the John Street parking lot and within a nearby Center Street median.

A 12- to 14-foot high dinosaur, crafted by Pikeville-based Benton and Sons Fabrication, will be added in the roundabout at Mulberry and Center streets.

Another 14-foot-high Sounds of the Elements stainless steel structure will be added in a roundabout at Chestnut and Center streets. The art will be leased by the city for one year at a total cost of $5,000.