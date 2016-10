Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 14

<< "Art installation ceremony postponed" - "Motorcycle rider injured in accident with dump truck" >>

Free pet food

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

Diamonds in the Ruff Canine Rescue is helping victims of Hurricane Matthew by distributing free dog and cat food Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus.

Anyone wanting to make a donation should contact the group at 919-222-0500.