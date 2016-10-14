Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 14

<< "Governor tours disaster areas" - "Paw N Hand works to rescue animals" >>

Meals on Wheels struggles to deliver

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

WAGES Meals on Wheels volunteers could not safely deliver meals to the homebound Monday and Tuesday because of downed trees and power lines and flooding.

They were able to deliver some meals Wednesday.

"We can't get across the river to Mount Olive, Dudley and Mar Mac," said Brownie Doss, director of older adult services with WAGES. "We have been in contact with a group of men in Mount Olive, the Men of Distinction, of which Ed Cromartie is a member, and they have been doing meals down there for us. And a church in Dudley has been providing meals for people in Dudley."

Wednesday, Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered 250 out of the normal 350 meals.

Ms. Doss said volunteers only partially delivered meals on two Goldsboro routes Wednesday because those people had been evacuated.

She said some of the Meals on Wheels clients left their homes to go stay with a relative or with someone else.

"But we have checked on everybody to see if they are OK," Ms. Doss said. "We feel good about that.

"Our Meals on Wheels volunteers are eager to deliver the meals. Wednesday we couldn't do the Rosewood area because volunteers couldn't get there. But a volunteer checked and found a way, and we delivered there Thursday."

Mrs. Doss said Meals on Wheels volunteers took extra food items out to the clients they were able to reach.

She said she had a senior recipient of Meals on Wheels call and tell her how good it was just to hear a voice, when she was called to make sure she was OK.

Thursday, Meals on Wheels sent 15 meals to the Peggy Seegars Senior Center because normal transportation is not running. Today, volunteers will deliver 25 meals to the center.

WAGES Meals on Wheels also sent food to the local shelters Monday.

"We are concerned about Monday if we will be able to get to Mount Olive to deliver meals," Ms. Doss said. "We're trying to do the best we can. Our volunteers are great."