Motorcycle rider injured in accident with dump truck

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

A man on a motorcycle laid his bike over and slid under a dump truck after allegedly not seeing a stop sign at the corner of George Street and Spruce Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

The motorcyclist, Damon Rhodes, of Dudley, sustained injuries from the wreck, but they were not life threatening, said Goldsboro Police Department K-9 officer Joe Kosuda.

Kosuda said the driver of the dump truck, Wayne Landrum, was a resident of Virginia and was on George Street after being rerouted around the flooding throughout the region during his travels.

"He got detoured through here because of the flood," Kosuda said.

Rhodes was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Kosuda said Rhodes would be charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.