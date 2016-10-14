Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 14

<< "Motorcycle rider injured in accident with dump truck" - "Storm causes million gallon sewer spill in Mount Olive" >>

Power outages remain in some areas

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

According to a Duke Energy Progress map of power outages, as of Thursday at 2 p.m. there were 1,610 outages remaining in Wayne County.

Additionally, press release from Bob Kornegay, manager of marketing and member services for Tri-County Electric, said crews are working to restore power to under 1,000 scattered outages.

He said flooding and road conditions make access to some areas difficult for restoring outages. Kornegay said members of Tri-County Electric should call 919-735-2611 to report outages.

Kornegay thanked crews with Blue Ridge EMC, Rutherford EMC, T&D Solutions and Mastec for their efforts in restoring power.

Here is a list of Duke Progress outages in each city and area:

* Belfast Community - 47

* Goldsboro - 1,070

* Grantham - 13

* Mar-Mac - 197

* Mount Olive - 132

* North of Rosewood - 146

* Seven Springs - 5