Shootings leave three people injured

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

There were two shootings Thursday night that left three people injured, according to police reports.

The first happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Greenleaf Street.

According to the report, Edward Earl Johnson, 22, of 801 U.S. 70 East, Room 256, was walking down the road to a friend's house when a car pulled up beside him.

Someone then allegedly jumped out of the front passenger seat and shot a handgun several times at Johnson.

Johnson ran away from the area on foot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The vehicle that reportedly pulled up beside Johnson before he was shot is described as a four door, silver Hyundai Elantra.

The person that allegedly shot Johnson is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and dark pants during the incident.

Later Thursday around 11 p.m. two men were in the parking lot on the 200 block of Alpha Court when they heard shots ring out.

The two men -- Emanuel Pigford, 24, of 1000 N. John St., and Derrick Wooten, 28, of 405 N. James St. -- then felt numb and saw they had been shot.

Pigford and Wooten were both taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

There are no suspects in either shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.