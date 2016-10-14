Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 14

State Emergency Response Team post-flooding tips

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 14, 2016 6:22 AM

As flood waters begin to recede in some areas -- U.S. 117 is now open in both directions, single-lane only, on the northbound side of the highway -- the Governor's State Emergency Response Team has released some cleaning and safety tips to follow.

In addition to potentially contaminating food and water supplies, flood waters leave behind the potential for mold and mildew. Thoroughly cleaning homes and businesses is essential to the long-term health of those impacted by the storm.

Safety --

• An unopened refrigerator will only keep foods safely cold for about 4 hours without power. Most freezers will keep food safe for 36 to 48 hours if left closed.

• Discard any foods that have been above 41 degrees for more than four hours. Also discard any food that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

• Thawed food can usually be used immediately if it is still at 41 degrees or colder. Do not refreeze completely thawed foods. Foods containing ice crystals may be refrozen.

• Cans of food exposed to flood water should be thrown away. Cans of food exposed to rain water may be washed and sanitized, using a teaspoon of household bleach to one gallon of water.

• If fresh fruits and vegetables or food in plastic, cardboard or paper containers have been under floodwaters, do not eat them; throw them away.

• If you must discard food, try to bury it at least 48 inches deep. If burial is not possible, place the food in a sealed plastic bag or container for disposal in your local landfill.

Residents in areas where a water advisoy has been issued should remember to boil water for cooking, bathing and drinking. According to SERT, boil water for 5 minutes before use, including for making ice and brushing teeth.

Cleaning --

• Wear sturdy shoes to prevent slipping and falling. Gloves provide additional protection from contamination and frequent hand washing is recommended. If a backflow of sewage has gotten into the house, wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves during cleanup.

• Remove and discard contaminated household materials that cannot be disinfected, such as rugs and drywall. Wash all linens and clothing in hot water or have them dry-cleaned. Throw out anything that cannot be washed, such as mattresses and upholstered furniture or air dry them in the sun and then spray them thoroughly with a disinfectant.

• Walls, hard-surface floors and many other household surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water and disinfected with a solution of one cup bleach to five gallons of water. Use a two-bucket method, one for the cleaning solution and the other for rinse water, and replace the rinse water frequently.

• Mildew can be removed with a household mildew cleaner or by using 1/4 cup (two ounces) of laundry bleach in one gallon of water.

• Disinfect surfaces that may come in contact with food -- counter tops, pantry shelves, refrigerators, etc. If power has been off, throw away food that has been without refrigeration for more than two hours. Boxed foods (cereals, crackers, pastas, etc.) that became wet need to be thrown away - when in doubt, throw it out.

• Brooms, mops, brushes, sponges, buckets, hose, rubber gloves, rags, cleaning solutions, disinfectants, trash bags, and even a hair dryer should be on your cleaning list. If the tasks ahead seem overwhelming, try focusing on one room at a time.

To speak to a trained specialist dial 211. For updated road conditions, call 511. And for other information on relief efforts visit www.ReadyNC.org.