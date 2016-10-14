Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 14

Water advisory dropped in two areas

By News-Argus Staff

A boil-water advisory for several Wayne County water districts has been lifted as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Customers serviced by the Southwestern Wayne Sanitary District and Southern Wayne Sanitary District remain under a boil-water advisory until further notice, according to county officials.

A boil-water advisory and system pressure advisory is no longer in effect for the Fork Township Sanitary District, Belfast-Patetown Sanitary District, Eastern Wayne Sanitary District, Southeastern Wayne Sanitary District, Northwestern Wayne Sanitary District, in the Village of Walnut Creek, Pikeville, Fremont and Eureka, according to information released by Wayne County officials late Friday.

The advisories were lifted after multiple water samples were collected and analyzed in a state-certified laboratory. The samples were free of any coliform bacteria, officials said.

The continued presence of consistent pressure in the water lines also led to the end of the water system pressure advisory.

County officials plan to release information about boil advisories in the Southwestern Wayne Sanitary District and Southern Wayne Sanitary District as soon as testing results are available.