Wayne Community College pushes back 'Fall II' registration

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 14, 2016 9:57 AM

Wayne Community College, closed all week in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, has also pushed back dates for its "Fall II" condensed college credit courses.

Students can sign up and pay tuition and fees on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17-18, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dozens of classes that provide a full semester's material in an eight-week format are available. They include Animal Feeds and Nutrition, Art Appreciation, Aviation Powerplant Maintenance I, Child Development II, Introduction to Business, Principles of Supervision, Human Resource Management, Business Ethics, Fundamentals of Computing, Substance Abuse, Public Speaking, Principles of Microeconomics, Writing and Research in the Disciplines, American Literature, Local Government Finance, Managing Fire Services, Personal Health and Wellness, American History, Introduction to Computer Numerical Controls (CNC), Job Plan, Bench and Layout, Statistical Methods I, Precalculus Algebra, Precalculus Trigonometry, Principles of Marketing, Routing and Switching II, Health System Concepts, Introduction to Ethics, American Government, General Psychology, Sociology of the Family, Social Problems, and World of Work.

Many developmental mathematics and reading/writing courses are also being offered.

A complete schedule can be found at www.waynecc.edu/course-schedules/.

Classes offered on campus and the base, as well as distance education courses, start Oct. 18 and end Dec. 16.

Before new students can register, they must complete the admission process. The application and instructions are available at the college's website, and in the admissions office on the main campus and the college's offices on base.