Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

<< "Wayne Community College resumes classes Thursday" -

Animal evacuation

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 15, 2016 10:11 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/DENNIS HILL

Kembelyn Salinas of the Wayne County Animal Adoption and Education Center holds one of the dogs being evacuated out of the county early Saturday morning to make room for pets displaced by the flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew. The dogs and cats were taken by the Human Society of the United States to no-kill shelters along the upper East Coast.