Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

<< "U.S. 117 is now open" -

Drop off points for donations remain

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 15, 2016 2:29 PM

The needs in Wayne County are still great almost a week after Hurricane Matthew hit.

Some are without power. And many have homes that were flooded and they can't back into them.

To help the hurricane victims, several groups in Wayne County are taking donations of money, food and other items.

Here's a list of some of them:

• Salvation Army

Items being taken include cleaning kits, nonperishable food, manual can openers, blankets for those in shelters and clothing.

"Most people living in poverty spent their food stamps at the beginning of the month before the storm hit and then lost all their refrigerated and freezer foods," said Lt. Sherrie Stokes with the Salvation Army.

"For those with no power, we are giving out snacks, pudding, cans of Vienna sausages, fruit cups and items like these. For those with power, we are giving out boxes of canned food."

The Salvation Army will take clothing donations, which will to into the family store. Then vouchers are given to hurricane victims for so much free clothing from the family store.

"People are wanting to prepare hot meals and taken them to the shelters," Mrs. Stokes said. "But the Salvation Army is already serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to more than 500 people each meal. If someone wants to prepare a meal, they should coordinate it with us."

Donations may be taken to the Salvation Army at 610 N. William St., in the back, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 919-735-4811.

• WAGES

Items being collected include diapers, new underwear, shoes, clothing, nonperishable food, cash and gift cards.

"We're collecting for the seniors and children and parents we serve here at WAGES, as well as anybody affected by Hurricane Matthew," said WAGES director Patricia Beier. "People have been coming here and calling us asking for items because the need is so great."

Items may be dropped off at WAGES at 601 Royall Ave. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 919-580-1796 or 919-734-1178, ext. 283.

• United Way

Monetary donations are being taken through the organization's website at unitedway.org or through Facebook. Donations can be made through PayPal.

• County Employees Disaster Relief Center

Items that are needed include personal hygiene products, nonperishable food items, Kleenex, water, can openers, baby wipes, large plastic bins, new or gently used clothing, baby items (diapers, formula, wipes, onesies and cribs), 5-gallon buckets, liquid laundry detergent, scrub brushes, sponges, trash bags, bleach, masks and gloves.

Donations may be taken to the Wayne Center at 208 W. Chestnut St. each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• American Red Cross

Items such as bottled water, packaged snacks and unopened toiletries, can be taken to the local shelters.

Monetary donations can be made by logging onto redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or texting the word Matthew to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

"For months to come, the Red Cross will be helping those who've been affected by Hurricane Matthew," said Brittany Jennings, regional communications officer for the Red Cross. "The need for volunteers continues"

To become a Red Cross volunteer, log onto www.redcross.org/volunteer.

• Diamonds in the Ruff canine rescue

Taking donations of dog and cat food. Donations may be taken to Pet Supplies Plus with a note that it's for Diamonds in the Ruff.