Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

<< "Church in Fremont distributes water, food" - "Hunters remindeded to wear blaze orange as seasons begin" >>

Health officials remind citizens to 'tip and toss'

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 15, 2016 10:11 PM

RALEIGH -- Public health officials are reminding citizens to "tip and toss" outdoor water containers after the heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew.

Standing water creates a breeding site for many types of mosquitoes. Disposing of standing water is one of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce breeding sites for mosquitoes near houses.

"Some species of mosquitoes breed effectively in small containers of standing water," said State Public Health Veterinarian Carl Williams, DVM. "Minimizing the habitat for these mosquitoes and reducing exposure to them is essential."

It's important to know that Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that typically carries the Zika virus, has not yet been found in North Carolina, in an ongoing statewide survey of mosquito populations. This survey is being conducted in conjunction with researchers at East Carolina University, North Carolina State University, Western Carolina University and experts at local health departments. Each case of Zika in North Carolina is confirmed to have been acquired during travel to regions with active transmission.

Storms with high wind and rain can wash away existing mosquito breeding sites. But, as standing water recedes, new breeding sites for mosquitoes develop and flourish. Recent flooding could increase populations of some mosquitoes even despite removing water from outdoor containers.

"Based on experience with prior hurricanes there is a high probability that populations of nuisance mosquitoes, which often breed in floodplains, will increase," said State Public Health Veterinarian Carl Williams, DVM. "These mosquitoes lay eggs on moist surfaces at sites where standing water occurs occasionally. The eggs remain dormant through a dry period and then hatch when covered with water. In this circumstance very large 'broods' of mosquitoes may emerge simultaneously."

These nuisance mosquitoes rarely transmit disease and do not transmit Zika virus, but they are known to hamper clean-up and reconstruction efforts and create difficult conditions for people living near flooded areas. While individuals can do little to reduce the breeding habitat of these types of mosquitoes, their effect can be reduced through the use of insect repellents such as DEET on exposed skin and treating clothing with permethrin.

The following are basic steps everyone should follow while cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew:

* Reduce mosquito breeding opportunities by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths at least weekly.

* Tightly secure screens on all openings on rain barrels used for water conservation.

* Clean up any trash or leaves that may be around your home or in rain gutters and keep vegetation around your yard trimmed and off the ground so mosquitoes don't have a suitable resting habitat near people.

* Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) on exposed skin and wear clothing treated with permethrin, a synthetic insecticide used against disease-carrying insects.

* Mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

For information on preventing mosquito-borne illnesses, visit http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/vector.html or review Frequently Asked Questions about mosquito control in North Carolina.