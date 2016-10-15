Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

<< "Health officials remind citizens to 'tip and toss'" - "Kitty Askins reopens at O'Berry" >>

Hunters remindeded to wear blaze orange as seasons begin

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 15, 2016 10:11 PM

RALEIGH -- The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's "Home from the Hunt" safety campaign reminds hunters to comply with blaze orange requirements as firearms seasons commence across the state.

Hunters in North Carolina are required to wear a blaze orange-colored garment, such as a hat or a vest, that is visible from all sides when hunting certain game animals with a firearm. These animals include bear, feral hogs, deer, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant and quail. Deer hunters must wear blaze orange during a deer firearms season, regardless of weapon.

"Blaze orange is a color that doesn't occur naturally in the wild," said Chet Clark, the Commission's eastern outreach manager. "The color has become synonymous with safety. It signals caution to anyone who sees it, so wearing it is an easy and effective way for hunters and non-hunters to stay safe while out in the field."

Studies show that blaze orange clothing increases visibility of the wearer. This helps the wearer be seen by other hunters, especially in low-light situations. This can also be helpful when locating someone who is lost or injured.

Even though this requirement does not apply to a private landowner, his or her spouse or children, so long as they are hunting on the landholder's property, the Commission strongly encourages everyone to practice safety by wearing blaze orange.

For more information on hunting seasons, Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits and the Hunter Education Program, go to www.ncwildlife.org or call 919-707-0031.

About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state's fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use, and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities. To learn more, visit www.ncwildlife.org.