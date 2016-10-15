Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

Landfill fee waived for storm waste

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 15, 2016 10:11 PM

Power has been restored to 12 of the 13 county sanitation convenience sites. Residents are still being asked not to bring their recycling to any convenience sites until further notice, as recycling cannot be picked up by the county's recycling vendors.

For residents who are cleaning up from Matthew, or who will later be cleaning up after the flooded rivers recede, should take any storm debris, such as carpet, furniture, or other damaged household items, to the Wayne County Landfill, located at 460 S Landfill Rd in Dudley. Those who live in the northern side of the county should wait until the river recedes before attempting to take any storm debris to the landfill.

The landfill will waive all disposal fees for storm related materials taken to the landfill.