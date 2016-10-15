Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

U.S. 117 is now open

By Staff Reports

Published in News on October 15, 2016 11:58 AM

Traffic is now flowing in all four lanes, both north and south on U.S. Highway 117, officials confirmed Saturday.

The main connector between Goldsboro and the southern end of Wayne County had been closed for several days due to the record flooding of the Neuse River.

The highway officially reopened at 11 a.m., county spokesperson Ken Derksen said.

The highway first reduced to north and southbound traffic -- single lane each on the northbound side -- late Monday afternoon, trapping above the river those who live in the southern portion of the county but work or shop in the northern end. The Town of Mount Olive, as well as Seven Springs, Dudley, Mar Mac Grantham and other locations were effectively cut off and reliant upon the volunteer fire departments and other agencies already deployed in those areas during Hurricane Matthew for aide during the flood.

On Friday, the highway once again opened up to single-lane traffic in both directions on the northbound side, allowing many who had been trapped in Goldsboro back home for the first time since the flood waters began to rise. Traffic backed up for miles -- to about Center Street in downtown Goldsboro according to some reports -- for much of the evening.

Today both lanes are open in both directions and all eyes are on the road to recovery.