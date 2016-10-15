Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

Water boil advisory rescinded for multiple Wayne water districts

By Staff Reports

October 15, 2016 10:11 PM

The water boil advisories and water system pressure advisories have been rescinded for Wayne water districts, which include Belfast-Patetown Sanitary District, Eastern Wayne Sanitary District, Southeastern Wayne Sanitary District, Northwestern Wayne Sanitary District, Village of Walnut Creek, Town of Pikeville, Town of Fremont, Town of Eureka and Southern Wayne Sanitary District.

Samples collected from multiple locations within the systems have been analyzed by a state certified laboratory and found to have been free of coliform bacteria.

Though the advisories have been lifted, officials still urge those using the system to manage their water consumption and report any leaks.