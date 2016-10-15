Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 15

Wayne Community College resumes classes Thursday

By Staff Reports

Wayne Community College will resume classes Thursday, Oct. 20 in line with Wayne County Public Schools, according to a WCC press release.

The school will reopen to students Thursday, following two optional employee work days on Tuesday and Wednesday. WCC president Thomas A. Walker Jr. said in the release that the campus is ready to welcome students back.

"Wayne Community College weathered the storm structurally very well," Walker said in the release. "Maintenance and ground crews have made certain that our facilities are ready, but we made the decision not to resume operations until it was feasible from a human standpoint."

The college will also be assisting Wayne County emergency management officials during the disaster recovery process, according to the release.

"Wayne Community College has many resources that we are eager to make available to agencies that are aiding our county," Walker said in the release.

Multiple WCC staff members have already volunteered at the Wayne County Emergency Operations Center.