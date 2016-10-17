Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 17

Art of Fashion Show has been postponed

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 17, 2016 11:05 AM

In support of our community and our designers, the Arts Council of Wayne County is postponing the Art of Fashion Show originally scheduled at Herman Park Center on Oct. 22. The new Art of Fashion Show date is Saturday, Dec. 3.

Art of Fashion features the work of twelve talented designers, in addition to local models, and creative stylists. After the show, meet the designers, shop, and enjoy light refreshments.

Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased at the Arts Council of Wayne County, 102 N. John St., or over the phone at 919-736-3300. Seating is limited. The last two Art of Fashion Shows sold out, so get your tickets today.

For more information or questions go to ArtsInWayne.org or call 919-736-3300.