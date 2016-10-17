Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 17

Water in rivers receding slowly

By From staff reports

October 17, 2016

As of early Sunday morning, four areas remain in a major flooding condition as river levels begin to drop.

According to predictive analysis by North Carolina Emergency Management officials, all rivers are forecast to be below flood stage by Oct. 24, with Greeneville, Tarboro and Goldsboro returning to normal by Thursday, Oct. 20.

Flooding along the Lumber, Cape Fear, Neuse and Tar rivers have crested except for short reaches as the rivers approach the coast. The peak on the Lumber River has moved into South Carolina.

The Tar River at Greenville, Neuse River near Goldsboro, Neuse River at Kinston and the Neuse River at Fort Barnwell are still designated as having major flooding conditions.

The Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw, the Tar River at the U.S. 264 bypass near Rock Springs, the Contentnea Creek at Hookerton and the Tar River at Tarboro remain in the moderate flooding stage.

Other key flooding points:

* The Lumber River is receding throughout Robeson County and is expected to drop below major flood stage by Monday afternoon.

* The Neuse River at Goldsboro is expected to drop below major flood stage by tonight.

* The Neuse River at Kinston is expected to drop below major flood stage by Wednesday morning.

* The Tar River at Tarboro is now at moderate flood stage. It is expected to drop below moderate flood stage Monday morning.

* The Tar River at Greenville is currently receding and remains in major flood stage. It is expected to drop below major flood stage by Tuesday morning.

* Sound gauges are being monitored in New Bern, Washington and Belhaven. The Washington gauge is showing no discernible tidal fluctuations.

* The Belhaven and New Bern gauges are showing minor tidal fluctuations and no discernible effect from the flood flows in the Tar and Neuse rivers, respectively.