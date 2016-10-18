Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 18

<< "Volunteers work for recovery" - "Piggly Wiggly donating food to needy" >>

City residents told to heed signs on homes

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 18, 2016 10:05 AM

As the city of Goldsboro residents return to their homes after the flood waters have receded they may find temporary condemned signs.

This means the residents can repair their homes. It does not mean the home is non-repairable and needs to be bulldozed. Residents are recommended not to stay in the residents until after final inspection.

The reason houses have been temporarily condemned is that there was water is the crawl spaces or in the home.

Steps to repair homes:

* Determine damage to home

* Contact City of Goldsboro Inspections Department for FREE permits

* Contact licensed contractor for electrical and mechanical (heat/air)

* If water was in home - mitigate 4 ft. of sheet rock and insulation

* Reinspections of electrical and mechanical

* Contact City of Goldsboro Inspections Department for final inspections -- temporary condemned signs will be removed at this time once the inspections have been passed.

For additional information, contact Allen Anderson, building codes inspector for the City of Goldsboro at 919-580-4385 or 919-580-4389.