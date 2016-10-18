Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 18

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens at W.A. Foster Center

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 18, 2016 3:17 PM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Center opened today at noon at the W.A. Foster Center, 1012 S. John St.

FEMA has staff that will be available to talk to Wayne County if they experienced loss or damage as a result of Hurricane Matthew and are in need of individual assistance.

According to FEMA, residents will need to bring the following information to the center:

* Social Security number.

* Address of the damaged home or apartment.

* Description of the damage.

* Information about insurance coverage.

* A current contact number.

* An address where you can receive mail.

* Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Individuals and business, that sustained losses in Wayne County, but cannot make it to the Disaster Recovery Center, can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

If you are unsure you have sustained losses, you should apply to preserve your ability to get assistance.

Disaster assistance applicants, who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly. For those who use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 1-800-621-3362.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

It is very important that residents call the FEMA line at 1-800-621-3362 and not local emergency management or government offices, officials said.