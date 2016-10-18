Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 18

<< "City residents told to heed signs on homes" - "Judge Arnold O. Jones' trial begins" >>

Piggly Wiggly donating food to needy

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 18, 2016 10:05 AM

KINSTON -- The Piggly Wiggly chain of supermarkets is donating multiple tractor trailers worth of canned goods, water, personal supplies, and other food products to benefit the victims of the flood in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The amount of the donation exceeds $75,000 and will be divided among the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, the Salvation Army, and Mary's Kitchen -- a local outreach in Kinston that provides meals to those in need.

"We see our family, friends, and neighbors in need, many who have lost everything, and we want to do our part to support locally," said Greg Floyd of Piggly Wiggly. "This donation will directly benefit and feed those in the immediate area that are suffering and where recovery will be prolonged."

Piggly Wiggly Fresh Buy owns and operates stores in Kinston, Ayden, Goldsboro, Greenville and throughout eastern North Carolina.