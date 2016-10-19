Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 19

Crime of the week

On Sunday, Oct. 16, employees of the Subway located at 101 W. Patetown Road reported that at approximately 11:15 a.m. a black man began pacing outside of the store for approximately 10 minutes, he then came into the store, jumped over the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was given money by the employees, he then jumped back over the counter and fled the area on foot, heading eastbound, across William Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call investigator Crawford at 919-580-4213.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text at 919-222-4230 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com.

Callers will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Rick Sutton at 919-734-8177.