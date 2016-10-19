Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 19

Nutrition benefits extended to Oct. 28

Food and Nutrition Services beneficiaries in eastern North Carolina who lost food because of Hurricane Matthew now have an additional 10 days to request replacement benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the period for Food and Nutrition Services recipients to request replacement benefits to Friday, Oct. 28, if they experienced food losses that can be attributed to the hurricane.

Food and Nutrition Services beneficiaries experiencing food loss should report the loss to their county Department of Social Services to determine if they qualify for replacement benefits by Friday, Oct. 28.

Beneficiaries unable to contact their County Department of Social Services may call the Electronic Benefits Call Center at 1-866-719-0141 to report food loss.

For more information, call 2-1-1 or go to the United Way's N.C. 211 site at www.unitedwaync.org/nc211.