Two men charged in July thefts

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on October 19, 2016 9:57 AM

Two men arrested recently in Onslow County were also charged Monday afternoon for allegedly committing larceny in Wayne County three months ago.

Edward Christopher Lancaster Jr., 20, of 462 Artis Road in Pikeville, and Lee Roy Darden, 38, whose address is unknown, stole property worth $4,000 at a communications tower and damaged the tower in July, according to a news release.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the two men were never found, but said the Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested the men on Monday for an unknown crime.

Effler said Onslow County noticed there was a warrant out for the two men and Wayne County was contacted.

Lancaster was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense, first degree trespass, injury to a utility wire and injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, the press release said.

He is being held in the Wayne County jail under a $7,000 secured bond.

Darden was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense, first degree trespass, injury to a utility wire and injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, the press release said.

He is also being held in the Wayne County jail. His bond is set at $40,000 secured.