Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 20

<< "Schools focus on flood stress" -

Early voting begins today

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 20, 2016 9:57 AM

One-stop early voting began today at 8 a.m. at the Wayne County Board of Elections office, 209 S. William St., and will continue through Nov. 5 for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.

One-stop voting will begin Oct. 27 at five other locations across the county.

Same-day voter registration will be available during the one-stop early voting period only. Photo ID will not be needed to vote.

The dates and times for the Board of Elections site are:

* Oct. 20, 21, 24 to 28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Oct. 22 and 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, noon to 4 p.m.

* Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One-stop sites also will open on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Goldsboro Worship Center, 900 W. New Hope Road; Little River Shopping Center, 1310 W. Grantham St.; New Hope Friends Church, 4451 U.S. 70 East; Mount Olive train depot, 110 W. Main St., Mount Olive; and Fremont Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Fremont.

The dates and times are for those locations are:

* Oct. 27, 28 and 31 and Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m.

* Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, all 30 Wayne County precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The deadline for civilian absentee by mail requests is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.