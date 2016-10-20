Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 20

Tanker overturns

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 20, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

A tanker truck hauling methanol ran into a ditch at the intersection of N.C. 111 South and Vann Smith Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after the truck's axle broke. The wreck took crews 12 hours to secure and clear, and residents were evacuated around the scene because of the threat of explosion. Edward Rogers, 48, made a sharp right turn, and the tanker then fell over. "He turned it too short, and the back axle fell in the ditch," Highway Patrol Trooper Shane Smith said. Smith said Rogers, a driver for Hillcrest Transportation in Virginia, was carrying methanol, but was not injured in the accident. He said no other drivers were injured, and no other cars were damaged.