Aycock Tractor open house



October 21, 2016

Aycock Tractor Co. invites the public to its open house today from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The company, located at 304 U.S. 117 South, suffered water damages from the hurricane, but owner Russell Aycock and his wife, Paula, are ready to rebuild -- again. The business burned last August and reopened in July of this year. People can register for door prizes.

"We want to be able to thank the community because we have had a lot of friends, family, businesses who have wished us well," she said.