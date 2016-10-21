Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

Dancing Stars postponed until January

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on October 21, 2016 10:03 AM

Dancing Stars of Wayne County has been rescheduled due to the recent hurricane and subsequent flooding, organizers announced.

The 2016 event, originally planned for Friday, Nov. 4, will now be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the Paramount Theatre.

The annual fundraiser, sponsored by the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce. Its program, Wayne Education Network, is a public and private partnership supporting education in Wayne County. Funds support teacher scholarships, teacher stipends, mini grants, the middle school career, teacher job fair, teacher welcome breakfast and the Golden Rule incentive program for educators and many others.

"Our goal is to improve the quality of education our students receive and thus improve tomorrow's work force," said Lara Landers of the Chamber.

Last year's event raised $69,030 for WEN.

This marks the sixth year for Dancing Stars, which pairs residents with students from local dance studios for a splashy evening of music and choreography.