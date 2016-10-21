Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

Disaster food stamp program to begin

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 21, 2016 10:03 AM

Disaster Food and Nutrition Services (food stamp) applications are scheduled to be taken for five days beginning Saturday for people who lost food because of Hurricane Matthew.

The program is for people who do not currently receive food stamps.

The county has been told to expect 15,000 applications. But Department of Social Services Director Debbie Jones said she does not think it will be that many.

As of Thursday afternoon the county had yet to receive official word that the applications would be accepted as planned.

But Mrs. Jones said planning is continuing to start on Saturday as scheduled.

If the program proceeds as scheduled, applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at the Wayne Center on South George Street.

Applicants must meet eligibility qualifications.

But as of Thursday afternoon the county had not been told what those would be.

Initially, the application period was to have started today.

Meanwhile, food stamp beneficiaries in eastern North Carolina who lost food because of Hurricane Matthew now have an additional 10 days to request replacement benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the period for Food and Nutrition Services recipients to request replacement benefits to Oct. 28 if they experienced food losses that can be attributed to the hurricane.

Food and Nutrition Services beneficiaries experiencing food loss should report the loss to their county Department of Social Services to determine if they qualify for replacement benefits by Friday, Oct. 28.

"What we are currently doing is replacing food stamps for people who already receive them and who suffered a food loss," Mrs. Jones said. "They have to come in and sign an affidavit they lost food. They will receive the same amount they had before on their card."

Beneficiaries unable to contact their county Department of Social Services may call the Electronic Benefits Call Center at 1-866-719-0141 to report food loss.

For more information, call 211 or go to the United Way's N.C. 211 site at www.unitedwaync.org/nc211.