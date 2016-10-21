Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

Duke Progress to cut power to condemned homes

By Rochelle Moore

October 21, 2016

More than 300 homes temporarily condemned by the city of Goldsboro will have electricity disconnected early next week due to liability and safety concerns.

The homes, which sustained significant flood damage from Hurricane Matthew, have been inspected and found to be unsafe due to cloth-covered electrical wiring that was covered in water, said Scott Stevens, city manager.

Most of the cloth wiring is still wet, creating a safety hazard, and will likely need to be replaced, he said.

Inspection staff started combing neighborhoods Friday with plans to add door-hanger notices on the 310 homes that will have the electricity shut off. City officials are urging residents to check their homes for door hangers and to make arrangements for temporary shelter or housing elsewhere.

"We believe 310 of them to be electrically unsafe," Stevens said. "I would expect the power to be disconnected next week. I'm trying to give people a few days to make other arrangements."

The city has so far temporarily condemned 396 homes and businesses adversely affected by floodwaters and considered unsafe until cleaning and repairs are made. The number will likely increase as more businesses are inspected, Stevens said.

The city hired electrical contractors this week as backup support in an effort to inspect every property to determine the extent of damage to electrical systems. The decision to disconnect electricity came after all of the residential properties were checked.

Once the electricity is shut off next week, it will not be turned back on until each property is approved as safe by city inspectors.

The owners of the 396 temporarily condemned properties, including those with electrical hazards, will need to go to the city inspections department, in City Hall at 214 N. Center St., to apply for a building permit. The building permits are being provided at no cost.

A building permit will allow residents to start making home repairs. Once the work is finished, the condemnation sign will be removed and electricity restored.

The city inspections department can be reached at 580-4385 or 580-4389. Duke Energy can be reached at 800-452-2777 for additional information on how to restore power.

Properties affected by the temporary condemnations are located from the western to the southern areas of the city, Stevens said. In addition to electrical hazards, officials are also concerned about mold, mildew and mechanical problems.

The condemnations came after city inspectors learned that water went underneath or inside the properties. The condemnations do not mean that repairs cannot be made or that the homes can no longer be lived in. Residents are asked to not live inside the properties until appropriate repairs are made in cooperation with city inspectors.

The city is providing residents with information on the county's shelter, at School Street School on Virginia Street, where many people are staying after being displaced from their homes. Direction on how to apply for FEMA assistance and other charitable repair programs is also being offered.